Highlights: Forfar Farmington 2-2 Celtic

  • From the section Scottish

Watch the highlights as Forfar Farmington hold Celtic to a 2-2 draw in SWPL 1.

Top videos

Top Stories

Steve Thompson

Ex-rugby players to sue for brain damage

Pep Guardiola smiling at a news conference

Champions League build-up: Guardiola news conference

Robinho

Robinho's rape case, Brazil's big problem

Boland Park, Paarl

England party members 'not infected'

  • From the section Cricket
Charles Leclerc

I love to do things differently - Leclerc

  • From the section Formula 1
Alix Popham

The player with 100,000 sub-concussions