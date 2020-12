Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says getting off to a good start will be vital to his side's chances of qualifying from what he admits is a difficult World Cup 2022 qualifying group.

Monday's draw placed Ian Baracough's men in Group C with Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania for a qualifying campaign that begins in March.

"My immediate thoughts are that it is quite a difficult group, but one that we will look to get off to a good start in and hopefully build on that," Davis said.