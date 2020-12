Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo says 8 December 2020 will be a significant date in football's fight against racism.

Basaksehir and Paris St-Germain players walked off the pitch during their Champions League game after the fourth official was accused of referring to Webo by the colour of his skin.

The former Cameroon international said he felt "very angry and very sad" at the incident.

