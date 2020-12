Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says his side's 2-1 victory over West Brom "gives everyone a lift" after a tough period which saw the training ground closed and their last Premier League match postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:25 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.