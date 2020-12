Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his side's 1-1 draw with Spurs was a "reward" for their effort and he is "thankful" for goalkeeper Vicente Guaita's last-minute saves.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:35 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.