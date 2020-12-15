Wanyama's wonder strike and Salah's magic - best Liverpool v Spurs goals at Anfield

Look back on some of the best goals scored at Anfield between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over the past 10 years, including Victor Wanyama's wonder strike, Mohamed Salah's magic feet and a touchline run from Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp from 2018.

Watch highlights of Liverpool v Spurs and all the action from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on Wednesday on BBC One and iPlayer.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Tottenham

WATCH MORE: Jose in a spin - Mourinho interrupted by washing machine

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ilkay Gundogan scores

Premier League: Man City 1-0 West Brom - Gundogan opens scoring

Millwall celebrate

EFL: Millwall, Preston & Forest lead in Championship

Neto celebrates

Wolves stun Chelsea with late winner

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Mikel Arteta

Arsenal must be brave - Arteta

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo signs richest NBA deal

Danny Cipriani (left) and Adam Hastings

Hastings to succeed Cipriani at Gloucester