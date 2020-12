West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic says he is "proud" of his side's performance against Manchester City and the result "means more than a point", after securing a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

