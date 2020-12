Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side's late defeat by Liverpool was an "undeserved result" after Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute goal gave the Reds victory in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights of all the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.