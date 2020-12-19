Homepage
'The Christmas Cup Final' - poem to mark unusual festive showdown
20 Dec 2020
20 Dec 2020
Scottish
Scottish
Author Euan Lownie narrates his festive poem looking ahead to an unusually timed Scottish Cup final.
