Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City's 2-0 loss at Championship leaders Norwich City was "a game too far" for his tired side.

Goals from Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell gave Norwich a convincing 2-0 victory at Carrow Road on Saturday, keeping Cardiff 10th in the table.

That was the Bluebirds' ninth game in four weeks but they now have seven days before their next fixture, at home to Brentford on Boxing Day.

