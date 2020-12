Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talk of a Premier League title bid is premature and people should wait until March or April to assess their chances, following a 6-2 victory against Leeds.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 6-2 Leeds

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.