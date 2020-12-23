Postponements could help some clubs - Cooper

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says Covid-19 could "play havoc" with the Championship schedule with games being postponed due to outbreaks at clubs.

Swansea will be in action twice before their January 2 game against Watford, but the Hornets will play only once after their clash with Millwall on 29 December was called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the south London club.

Cooper feels the disjointed schedule could create an advantage for some teams, as has been the case with fans being allowed at some grounds but not others.