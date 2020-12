Steve Cooper is hoping for more of the same from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe after both forwards found the target in Swansea City's Boxing Day win at Queens Park Rangers.

After going 10 games without a goal, Logwe has scored four times in his last four appearances.

Swansea talisman Ayew took his tally for the season to eight by netting for the first time in five games as Cooper's side beat QPR 2-0.