Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he has "found the right club" after a 1-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane take his side to second and a year on from his first match as the Blues' boss says he is "lucky" to manage the club.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Watch highlights from all of the Boxing Day Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:55 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.