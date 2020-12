Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says West Brom "deserved the point" after Semi Ajayi's 82nd minute equaliser leaves the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.