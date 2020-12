Sheffield United manager Chis Wilder admits it is currently a "struggle" for his side and they "didn't do enough" during their 1-0 defeat by Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

Watch highlights from the early midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day, Tuesday 29 December from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.