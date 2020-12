Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his team's efficiency, coupled with a clean sheet, pleased him after an impressive 5-0 win at West Brom.

Match Report: West Bromwich Albion 0-5 Leeds United

Watch highlights from the early midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day, Tuesday 29 December from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.