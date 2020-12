Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits there was an element of luck about their late winner against Wolves, but says securing victory in injury time shows how "robust" they have become.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

