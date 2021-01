Brighton boss Graham Potter is full of praise for the character of his side after they came back from 3-1 down at half time to claim a 3-3 draw against Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Wolves

