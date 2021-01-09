Can Mark Wright make it as a pro at Crawley?

  • From the section Football

BBC Sport follows TV personality Mark Wright as he signs for League Two side Crawley Town in a final attempt to achieve his dream of playing professional football.

Mark had a promising start as a teenage Tottenham Hotspur youth team captain but failed to break into the first team, eventually playing non-league before focusing on a career outside of football.

Now he wants make it as a pro at 33, and has signed for Crawley with the chance to make his debut against Premier League Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

Watch the first two episodes of Mark Wright: The Last Chance, available now on BBC iPlayer and Crawley Town v Leeds United, Sunday 10 January at 13:15 GMT on BBC One and iPlayer.

