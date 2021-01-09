Can Mark Wright make it as a pro at Crawley?

BBC Sport follows TV personality Mark Wright as he signs for League Two side Crawley Town in a final attempt to achieve his dream of playing professional football.

Mark had a promising start as a teenage Tottenham Hotspur youth team captain but failed to break into the first team, eventually playing non-league before focusing on a career outside of football.

Now he wants make it as a pro at 33, and has signed for Crawley with the chance to make his debut against Premier League Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

