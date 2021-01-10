I was walking past Messi and Ronaldo and going 'what about you?' - Burrows at Ballon d'Or 10 years on

It's 10 years to the day since Glentoran striker Matty Burrows rubbed shoulders with football greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Fifa's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Burrows travelled to Zurich after being nominated for the Puskas Award world goal of the year following a stunning 15-yard back-heeled volley against Portadown.

Ronaldo and Dutch star Wesley Schneider both told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane that Burrows' goal deserved to win the award but in the end the honour was lifted by Turkey international striker Hamit Altintop.