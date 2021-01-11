Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scotland
'We don't want discriminated against' - Glasgow City's Montgomery
12 Jan 2021
12 Jan 2021
From the section
Scottish
Glasgow City chief executive Laura Montgomery reacts to the SWPL being suspended.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Smith was not changing a guard - Paine
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Australian & Chinese GPs postponed
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
American Football coach snubs presidential medal
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
US & Canada
'One of my favourite people' - Richards on Milner
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
Son of a groundsman, brother of a wrestler
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Vote for your goal of FA Cup third round
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football