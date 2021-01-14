I cried when we were relegated from Premier League - Swans' Roberts

Swansea and Wales star Connor Roberts says that the pain of Premier League relegation is his motivation to get his club promoted from Championship.

In an emotional interview with BBC Sport Wales Roberts admits that he cried for days after his club were relegated from the top flight in 2018.

He says that he and Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew are determined to help his boyhood club back into the Premier League after both were involved when Swansea were relegated.

Only Norwich are above the Swans in the Championship table at the half way stage of the season.