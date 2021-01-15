Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Celtic
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Amy Irons v The Pundits
15 Jan 2021
15 Jan 2021
From the section
Celtic
Amy Irons gives her predictions as she takes on Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Watch: Masters Snooker quarter-finals - Yan one frame from victory
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Snooker
Root's 168 not out helps England dominate
17h
about 17 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Labuschagne punishes India with century
17h
about 17 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Why I’m backing Liverpool to beat Man Utd - Murphy analysis
17h
about 17 hours ago
From the section
Football
Rooney appointed Derby County manager
17h
about 17 hours ago
From the section
Football
Bruce 'won't give in' despite criticism
17h
about 17 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments