Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Ross County
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
'Performance had everything' - Hughes
16 Jan 2021
16 Jan 2021
From the section
Ross County
John Hughes says Ross County's performance in the 4-1 win over Aberdeen 'had everything'.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Premier League: Robinson red card for Fulham against Chelsea
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh - can Wilson's men come back in second half?
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Rugby Union
Brighton end winless run at Leeds
18h
about 18 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Celtic held at home by Livingston
18h
about 18 hours ago
From the section
Football
'Sri Lanka exposed England's weaknesses'
18h
about 18 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Defending champion Bingham stunned by Yan
18h
about 18 hours ago
From the section
Snooker