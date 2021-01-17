Watch: Weekend Scottish Premiership goals

Watch all 10 goals from the weekend Scottish Premiership matches.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Breaking news

Neville leaves role as England manager

  • From the section Football
Dan Lawrence and Jonny Bairstow celebrate England's seven-wicket win

England wrap up victory over Sri Lanka

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Ilkay Gundogan and Marcus Rashford

Premier League reaction - Liverpool-Man Utd stalemate, Man City win

Australian player Bernard Tomic pictured inside his Melbourne hotel room

'No special treatment' for tennis stars

  • From the section Tennis
Yan Bingtao

Yan stuns Higgins to win Masters title

  • From the section Snooker
  • Comments
Shearer column pic

'Four or five teams could win it' - Shearer on title race

  • From the section Football