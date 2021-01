Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admits he is "concerned" by his side's form as defeat at Leicester means they've taken just eight points from their last eight games, a run which has increased the pressure on Lampard.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 2-0 Chelsea

