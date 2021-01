Gabriel Jesus scores a late second goal for Manchester City, just moments after a Phil Foden equaliser, to end League Two Cheltenham Town's hopes of an unlikely FA Cup shock. Ferran Torres hit City's third with the last kick of the game to give the scoreline a cruel reflection on Cheltenham's heroic efforts.

