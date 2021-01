Chelsea's Mason Mount says it's a "tough time" after Frank Lampard was sacked as the club's manager after 18 months in charge.

Chelsea have since appointed former Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel as their new manager on an 18-month contract.

