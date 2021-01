Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side have a lot of concerns and "must improve faster" after suffering a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Watch all the action from Saturday's games on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.