Shayne Lavery's hat-trick lifts leaders Linfield to a convincing 3-0 win over Portadown, while there are victories for the Blues' closest challengers Larne and Crusaders.

Paul O'Neill marked his Cliftonville debut with a late equaliser as the Reds secured a 2-2 draw away to Coleraine.

Roy Carroll kept a clean sheet on his return to the Irish Premiership as Dungannon Swifts secured their first away win of the season with a 1-0 success at Ballymena United.