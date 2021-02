Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says he is looking forward to a hectic run of fixtures after expressing relief that the transfer window is closed.

Cooper says his players face a "mad month", starting with Friday's top-of-the-table clash with Championship leaders Norwich City at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea are due to play seven times in 22 days in February, with six league games as well as an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League leaders Manchester City.