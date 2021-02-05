We get the tough ties, but you have to beat the best - Man Utd's Shaw

Defender Luke Shaw tells Gary Lineker that Manchester United "always seem to get the tough ties" as his side prepare to face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round.

The England international also speaks about his return to form and "proving people wrong" after recovering from a series of injuries and facing criticism from former manager Jose Mourinho.

Watch Manchester United v West Ham United on Tuesday 9 February at 19:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

