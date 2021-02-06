Bruce ‘can't fault’ Newcastle effort after Magpies hold on for 'terrific' win

  • From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce says he "cannot fault their effort" after his side held on for a "terrific" 3-2 win over Southampton, despite playing the last 18 minutes with just nine men.

However Bruce says it's like "one step forward and almost two back" after Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar suffered injuries during the match.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 6 February at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League video

Top Stories

Owen Farrell makes a tackle

Six Nations: Scotland close in on win over England at Twickenham - radio & text

Mario Lemina

Premier League: Fulham v West Ham

Joe Root

Root's 218 keeps England in command

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Arsenal in the Premier League

Watkins hits Villa winner as Arsenal lose again

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Highlights: France thrash Italy in Six Nations opener
Video

Highlights: Stylish France thrash Italy in Six Nations opener

Football Focus Parish Council
Video

'You have no authority over Football Focus, Jackie Weaver!'