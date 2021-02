Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers was a fair result after his side "didn't manage to make that breakthrough" to create any real chances.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Leicester City

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 7 February from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.