Brighton & Hove Albion Women come from behind to record a shock 2-1 win over WSL leaders Chelsea, and end the Blues' 33-game unbeaten run.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Women 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Watch all the action from this weekend's WSL games on the Women's Football Show at 20:00 on Sunday on BBC Red Button and iPlayer.

Available to UK users only