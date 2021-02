Before hosting Manchester City in the FA Cup on 10 February, Swansea boss Steve Cooper recalls managing Phil Foden as England Under-17 manager.

Cooper says Foden always had a ball at his feet, even in his hotel room and the corridor outside.

Foden was player of the tournament when Cooper managed England Under-17s as they won the World Cup in 2017.

