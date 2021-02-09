'Withdrawal was due to a technicality issue' - O'Carroll

Diarmuid O'Carroll says his reason for having to withdraw from the role of Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17 manager was down to a "technicality issue".

O'Carroll's appointment to the role was announced by the Irish FA on Friday, but he then had to withdraw his application a day later due to what was described as "an administrative error on my part".

"I have spoken to Ian Baraclough and I have spoken to the IFA staff. Everyone is clear and has seen the application, it is simply a technicality issue in terms of the criteria of the role and we move on," he said.

