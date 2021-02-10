Irish Premiership goals - Blues and Larne held as Reds beat Warrenpoint

Linfield stay five points clear at the top of the Premiership table as they and second-placed Larne draw against Carrick Rangers and Portadown respectively while Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint.

Daniel Kelly's late goal earned bottom-placed Carrick Rangers a 1-1 draw with the Blues after Shayne Lavery had put the champions ahead.

Lee Bonis' last-gasp goal secured Portadown a 2-2 draw at Inter Park while two Ryan Curran goals helped the Reds beat Warrenpoint 3-0 at Solitude as both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Tuesday's other scheduled games at the Oval, Mourneview Park and Stangmore Park were all postponed because of frozen pitches.