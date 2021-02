BBC Sport takes a look back at some of Jermaine Jenas greatest Premier League moments as the Match of the Day pundit turns 38.

Available to UK users only.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 20 February at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

WATCH MORE: 'The perfect player' - Ronaldo's greatest Premier League moments

WATCH MORE: 'He made the impossible happen' - Suarez's best Premier League goals