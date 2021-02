Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tells BBC Football Focus how the last Merseyside derby, a controversial 2-2 draw in October, in which Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara suffered injuries, is "not the best memory" as he prepares for the return fixture at Anfield on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

