Rice cautious on Hamilton red card

  • From the section Hamilton

"Everyone knows by the tone of my voice what my view is" - Brian Rice on Jamie Hamilton's red card

Top videos

Top Stories

Everton celebrate

Premier League: Everton finally win at Liverpool, Fulham host Sheff Utd

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Watch: Welsh Open Snooker semi-finals - O'Sullivan hits century to pull level with Williams

Everton players celebrate their goal

Everton earn first Anfield win since 1999

  • From the section Football
Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi subbed after just 31 minutes

  • From the section Football
Sportscene
Video

Watch: Sportscene - Scottish Premiership highlights

Referee Christophe Ridley explains his decision to Exeter's Joe Simmonds (22)

Northampton win at champions Exeter