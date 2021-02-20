Homepage
Hamilton Academical
Rice cautious on Hamilton red card
20 Feb 2021
20 Feb 2021
From the section
Hamilton
"Everyone knows by the tone of my voice what my view is" - Brian Rice on Jamie Hamilton's red card
