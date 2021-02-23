'Where we're going is frightening' - Glens boss McDermott enjoys win over Blues

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says his side's last-gasp 1-0 win over Linfield was "pay-back" for a late goal that saw him lose on a previous trip to Windsor Park with the Glens.

After A Ruaidhri Donnelly header in the 90th minute gave the Oval outfit victory over the Blues, McDermott defended his side's results this season against what he described as "negativity around our project".

"I think it is a brilliant project. This is just one step of it, we are nowhere near the end. The league wanted a strong Glentoran and now they've got one," he said.

