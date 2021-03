Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Wednesday's win over Aston Villa is a "big result" for the struggling Blades.

Wilder's team survived for more than 30 minutes with 10 men to claim only their fourth Premier League win of the season, but they remain 12 points from safety with 11 matches to play.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa

Watch highlights from Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.