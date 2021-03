Watch the best of the action from Tuesday's Irish Premiership matches as Glentoran beat rivals Linfield to ignite their title challenge with a 3-1 win at the Oval.

Coleraine move two points behind Linfield after defeating Portadown while Adam Lecky's hat-trick helped Crusaders beat Larne.

Ballymena United held Cliftonville, 10-man Carrick Rangers drew with Glenavon and Warrenpoint Town put four past Dungannon Swifts in the other matches.