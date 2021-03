West Brom manager Sam Allardyce was unhappy his side were not awarded a penalty during their 1-0 defeat by Everton, a result which leaves the Baggies nine points from safety.

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 0-1 Everton

Watch highlights from Thursday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 23:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.