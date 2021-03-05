Hasselbaink 'excited' to be back at Burton

  • From the section Football

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink tells Football Focus' Mark Clemmit it is "exciting" to be back at the League One club and says the job is "totally different" compared to when he was last in charge in the 2014-15 season.

Since returning as manager in January, the Dutchman has led Burton Albion on an impressive run, winning six out of their last eight games.

Watch more from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Football Focus on Saturday, 6 March at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Top videos

Top Stories

Match action

Championship: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Cardiff City

Trainer Gordon Elliott

Elliott banned for 12 months for photo

David Coote pauses for a VAR review as Mario Lemina appeals

Handball rule changed by law makers

  • From the section Football
Rishabh Pant

Pant ton takes Test away from England

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Amy-Eloise Markovc

Markovc wins GB's first gold in Poland

  • From the section Athletics
Romain Grosjean

Grosjean suffered 67G in Bahrain crash

  • From the section Formula 1