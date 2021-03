Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti admits his side's home form is "not good enough" with the Toffees five points adrift of the top four after their defeat by Burnley, a result which the Italian described as a "big disappointment".

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-2 Burnley

