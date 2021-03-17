Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Women's Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
West Ham United v Birmingham City
17 Mar 2021
17 Mar 2021
From the section
Women's Football
Listen to live commentary from West Ham United v Birmingham City in the WSL.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Champions League: Chelsea and Bayern Munich through to quarters - reaction
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
European Football
Chelsea beat Atletico to reach Champions League last eight
22h
about 22 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Football child abuse report finds 'FA failings'
22h
about 22 hours ago
From the section
Football
Tiger Roll claims fifth Cheltenham win
22h
about 22 hours ago
From the section
Horse Racing
Lewandowski scores as Bayern progress
22h
about 22 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Former racing driver and Top Gear presenter Schmitz dies aged 51
22h
about 22 hours ago
From the section
Motorsport