Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Kilmarnock
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Lafferty gives Kilmarnock 'quality' - Wright
20 Mar 2021
20 Mar 2021
From the section
Kilmarnock
Manager Tommy Wright praises the impact of Kyle Lafferty in Kilmarnock's 4-1 win against Motherwell.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Watch: Wales target Grand Slam in Paris
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Rugby Union
FA Cup: Man City break Everton resistance to reach semis
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Impressive Ireland thump dismal England
20h
about 20 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Late goals take Man City through to semi-finals
20h
about 20 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Premier League: Brighton v Newcastle
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Scotland rout sorry Italy at Murrayfield
20h
about 20 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments